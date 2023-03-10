Incredible footage shows the moment a peregrine falcon at Chichester Cathedral swoops in on a perching pigeon.

Chichester Cathedral’s spire has been home to the nesting birds for more than two decades and have been monitored by Worthing wildlife photographers and enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw.

The recent installation of a second live camera at the top of the spire is giving viewers a unique perspective of the birds and this week the camera caught an incredble moment.

The clip, posted by David Shaw today shows an unsuspecting pigeon perched high on the building when one of the falcons swoops in. But the predator is moments too late as the pigeon catches wind of the incoming attack and takes flight.

One the Chichester peregrines just misses its chance

Seconds later, the pigeon lands back on the ledge, and the peregrine, failing to learn its lesson from its first attempt, bungles a second attack.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the birds can join David and Janet at their open days this year, beginning June 9 and will continue for four weeks, excluding only Mondays and Tuesdays.

Janet said: “Mum and dad [the male and female peregrines] are very close to each other at the moment. We haven’t actually seen them mating but we heard some noises the other day just as we arrived the other day and it was just ‘that kind’ of noise. They are also both visiting the nest box regularly.”

You can find out more about the open days here: Chichester Peregrines

