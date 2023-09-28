Sussex photographer Brian Bailey snapped this impressive picture of a seal catching their lunch in the sea off Hastings this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grey seal caught a large skate fish close to the beach and popped up with its prize. While many people enjoy spotting seals off our coast they are not so popular with fishermen.

The seals are not native to this area but have bred and formed a substantial colony beneath the cliffs at Fairlight, near Hastings, where they are often sighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishermen believe the seals have established themselves after being released back into the sea by the RSPCA centre Mallydams at Fairlight, which has a seal treatment area including a pool.

Seal with a skate fish. By Brian Bailey

Paul Stanley, who fishes, with his wife Lucy, using a traditional method, says the seals are affecting his livelihood. He said: “Seals bite through the nets and badly maul the fish, leaving them unsellable.”

Spencer Marchant said: “Seals cause damage which directly affects the Hastings fleet. which is more historic than these new visitors. Mark Ball added: “These seals are not native to this area. They have been introduced from other areas. I have been fishing for over 44 years and we never saw any seals until the last five years.”

Have you read? In pictures: Grade 2 listed bar and restaurant for sale in Sussex village that has been named the best in Britain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad