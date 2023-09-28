Amazing picture of seal catching a fish off the Sussex coast
The Grey seal caught a large skate fish close to the beach and popped up with its prize. While many people enjoy spotting seals off our coast they are not so popular with fishermen.
The seals are not native to this area but have bred and formed a substantial colony beneath the cliffs at Fairlight, near Hastings, where they are often sighted.
Fishermen believe the seals have established themselves after being released back into the sea by the RSPCA centre Mallydams at Fairlight, which has a seal treatment area including a pool.
Paul Stanley, who fishes, with his wife Lucy, using a traditional method, says the seals are affecting his livelihood. He said: “Seals bite through the nets and badly maul the fish, leaving them unsellable.”
Spencer Marchant said: “Seals cause damage which directly affects the Hastings fleet. which is more historic than these new visitors. Mark Ball added: “These seals are not native to this area. They have been introduced from other areas. I have been fishing for over 44 years and we never saw any seals until the last five years.”
Matthew Pond said: “The seals can be seen in huge numbers congregating off the cliffs at low tide. They are a non native colony that has been introduced by a local rescue centre that has released them in the local area. The seals have colonised the cliffs at Fairlight and are wreaking havoc for the local fisherman. Where they are congregating is the historic spawning grounds for seabass and mullet. These fisheries have been damaged due to the invasive colony. Furthermore, the presence of this huge colony of seals has caused many fisherman to stop using their traditional gill nets because of the damage caused by the seals who eat the fish out of the nets after following the boats to sea.”