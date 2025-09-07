Amazing video footage shows partial lunar eclipse in Sussex skies
Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured the amazing scene in Worthing on Sunday night.
Sky-watchers across much of the UK were looking forward to a stunning spectacle when a total lunar eclipse turned the full Moon red.
As it passed through Earth's shadow, the moon took on a deep red hue, creating a striking Blood Moon.
The full eclipse started at 6.30pm and lasted until 7.52pm. UK residents were only be able to see it after the Moon rises, and it depended on where you were.
But Eddie Mitchell’s video shows a partial lunar eclipse. Watch the video at the top of this page.