Banish the winter blues with 20 per cent off Afternoon Tea at Amberley Castle – and the chance to win a Champagne Afternoon Tea for four

Amberley Castle is one of the most romantic hotels in the country. It has stood between the glorious South Downs and the sweep of the wildbrooks for nearly 1,000 years.

Rich in history, resplendent in hue and tone, the last word in luxurious country living it is the perfect escape - whether you want to stay for a night in one of its splendid historic rooms or you want to dip out of the rat race for one glorious afternoon over its renowned leisurely afternoon teas.

Readers of many of Sussex World's weekly newspapers across Sussex can enjoy 20 per cent off afternoon tea when taken on a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday until March 28, 2024.

They can also enter our competition with the chance to win Champagne Afternoon Tea for four people at the castle.

The competition entry form and the discount voucher form appear in this week’s (January 25/26, 2024) newspapers Chichester Observer, Midhurst & Petworth Observer, Bognor Regis Observer, West Sussex County Times, Littlehampton Gazette, Worthing Herald, Crawley Observer, Mid Sussex Times, Sussex Express and Eastbourne Herald. You must purchase a copy of your local paper to participate.

Terms and conditions apply. The newspaper voucher entitles one person to enjoy a 20% discount at Amberley Castle for afternoon tea: Wednesday-Friday until March 28, 2024, subject to availability. No photocopies. Advance booking essential on 01798 831992 and this oﬀer must be mentioned at that time. Bank holidays and special occasions excluded. Maximum of six people per table. Each person can enjoy the discount provided they bring their own voucher to the Castle.

Afternoon tea is served in Amberley Castle’s lounges, the Great Room and the terrace between 12.30pm and 5.30pm

