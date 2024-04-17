Amberley Museum volunteers to meet Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex at King’s Award for Voluntary Service presentation

Volunteers at Amberley Museum will meet the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, when she presents the charity with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Lady Emma will be taken on a tour of the museum on Friday, May 3, and will chat with volunteers working in different areas of the site, including in the working print shop and historic fire station.

She will then take a trip on a vintage South Down bus to the Limeburners Café to present the award. Volunteers, staff and distinguished guests will witness the formal presentation of the award crystal and certificate to Richard Vernon, chair of trustees at Amberley Museum.

Richard said: “I am thrilled that the dedication, commitment and contribution of Amberley Museum volunteers has been recognised through the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service. I am always struck by the variety of skills and knowledge our volunteers bring to the museum, which are shared with other volunteers and to the wider visiting public.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, will tour Amberley Museum and then take a trip on a vintage South Down bus to the Limeburners Café to present the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The award, equivalent to an MBE for voluntary organisations, recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and The King emphasised his desire to continue the award.

Amberley Museum has more than 400 active volunteers who restore, maintain, operate and demonstrate a wide range of historic exhibits to visitors.

The museum showcases and preserves the rural, transport, industrial and communications history of the south of England for the learning and enjoyment of today’s visitors and future generations.

