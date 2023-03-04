Edit Account-Sign Out
Ambulance strikes: Sussex service confirms industrial action has been called off by union

Planned industrial action from some ambulance workers in Sussex has been postponed, according to the service.

By Jacob Panons
7 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 10:54am

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the strikes from some GMB Union members, which were set to take place on March 6 and 8, have been called off in response to the government's offer of pay talks.

GMB Union said The Department of Health and Social Care has agreed to discuss pay for both this year and next year - as well improvements to other terms and conditions.

Talks are expected to commence early next week.

South East Coast Ambulance Service. Picture from Mark Dimmock
Despite this, Unite will continue with their planned action on that day from midday to midnight, according to the ambulance service.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We have worked closely with our Unite representatives and all staff to minimise the impact of the industrial action on patients.”

Residents have been asked to only call 999 in the event of a genuine emergency and to make use of alternatives.

