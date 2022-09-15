American-style wrestling coming to Worthing

Abi Cartwright will be among the wresters taking to the ring at the Northbrook Theatre, Worthing

Joint wrestling promotion Kapow and SWF Wrestling UK is bringing its star-studded show to the Northbrook Theatre, bring their star studded summer smash show to the Northbrook Theatre, Durrington, on Saturday, September 24.

Promoter Chris Eden said: “The action-packed, two-hour show – typically branded as the UK’s version of WWE – will keep mums and dads, as well as the kids, on the edge of their seats when the high-flying, hard-hitting athletes of the wrestling world invade the Littlehampton Road venue. The evening’s main event will see the current unified tag team champions Vicious and Delicious defend the belts against huge fan favourites Lookachu and The Boy Wonder Billy Whizz in a no-DQ hardcore challenge.”

The evening’s entertainment will also see 26-year British-wrestling veteran Kris Kay challenge the Psycho Clown Twitch in the event’s main supporting contest. And the ‘Mouth of the South’ Connie Steel will take on ladies’ title contender Abi Cartwright in a special girls’ challenge.

Chris added: “With appearances from the Wrestling Ghostbuster Dr Logan, The Masked Blitz and heavyweight contender Joshua James, this promises to be an epic night of top wrestling action.”