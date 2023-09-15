BREAKING
American XL bully dogs: Rishi Sunak vows to ban breed - what are your thoughts on this?

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs by the end of the year, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’. Photo by Luis NegronRishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’. Photo by Luis Negron
Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’. Photo by Luis Negron

The prime minister said he ‘shared the nation's horror’ at recent incidents of people being attacked by the breed, including an attack in Birmingham which left two men and an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

In a video addressing the nation, Mr Sunak said: “It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it.

"It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.

"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

"These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe."

What do you think of this decision? Do you own an XL bully or similar breed and are now worried for their future? Please get in touch at: [email protected] and share your thoughts.

