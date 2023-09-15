Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs by the end of the year, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to ban American XL Bully dogs, stating that they are a ‘danger to our communities’. Photo by Luis Negron

The prime minister said he ‘shared the nation's horror’ at recent incidents of people being attacked by the breed, including an attack in Birmingham which left two men and an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

In a video addressing the nation, Mr Sunak said: “It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.

"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it.

"It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.

"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe."