American XL bully dogs: Rishi Sunak vows to ban breed - what are your thoughts on this?
The prime minister said he ‘shared the nation's horror’ at recent incidents of people being attacked by the breed, including an attack in Birmingham which left two men and an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.
In a video addressing the nation, Mr Sunak said: “It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”
"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.
"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts, to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with the view to then outlawing it.
"It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast.
"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.
"These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe."