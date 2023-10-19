Amnesty bookshop could be coming to Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
The news comes after the charity – which promotes human rights in countries all over the world – advertised for a Bookshop Team Leader in the city.
First posted on August 17, the job’s September deadline is already long gone, but the advertisement could mean Chichester book lovers have an all new shop to look forward to visiting.
If the job description is anything to go by, the new shop will have a volunteer team of more than twenty people, with plenty of stock and enticing displays to keep things fresh.
"Amnesty International UK wants to inspire and mobilise more people with its message of freedom, justice and equality. To do this, we are searching for a Bookshop Team Leader with bags of initiative to run our new Chichester Bookshop and grow our profit, to support this work,” the description reads.
If and when it comes to Chichester, the bookshop will have plenty of company, including Kim’s bookshop on South Street, The Oxfam Bookshop on East Street, Waterstones on West Street and a wide variety of charity shops selling used books and bric-a-brac of their own.
Even so, Amnesty International shops have quite the pedigree, with shops in cities all over the UK, including Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge and London. "Shopping with us means that you get to indulge your love of books whilst making a vital contribution towards our human rights campaigns,” the charity’s website says.