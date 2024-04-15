Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple, who have three adult children living at home, began looking at properties through the Government Shared Ownership scheme – but even buying a smaller share of a home was a struggle due the eligibility checks in place, and finding a place with enough space was proving difficult within their budget.

Anna explains:“We had been looking at buying through Shared Ownership at a new-build development nearby, but the homes just weren’t right for us. It seemed like we would never find something at the right size and right price, it felt like we were asking too much.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But help was at hand – the family were introduced to Your Home by their estate agent. A revolutionary product for the home ownership market, Your Home turn existing properties already for sale into part buy – part rent, giving buyers added flexibility and more choice when it comes to buying a home.

The Fogden Family, who purchased their home through Your Home.

Unlike the Government’s shared ownership scheme, Your Home must be a freehold property and cannot be less than one-year old, so it isn’t available on new builds. Buyers will put down a minimum of 25% deposit of the home’s full value, and pay rent to Your Home on the remaining share – which could be more affordable than buying with a traditional mortgage.

Armed with this knowledge, the couple quickly found a property which ticked all their boxes and more - putting down a £200,000 deposit, they were able to purchase a 54% share of a four-bedroom house in Chichester, West Sussex. They pay £710 in monthly rent on the remaining, unowned share.

Anna says: “We’ve bought a four-bedroom home with a utility room, two reception rooms plus a dining room in the kitchen, a conservatory, and a driveway – it’s got so much more than what we would’ve been able to get otherwise!”

Not only were the Fogdens able to find a house which suited their lifestyle and provided enough space to comfortably live, the property is located just moments from Anna’s sister’s house, where they work together as childminders.

Anna recalls,:“We counted it the other day and my sister lives 440 steps from my house - it’s perfect!

“I pinch myself - I do feel very grateful, and I do feel we got a good deal for the size that we got property wise. This house has everything I wanted plus the extras I would’ve liked.”

With the help of the Your Home team, the couple’s journey onto the property ladder was quick and smooth, eliminating the stress that is often associated with house hunting.

“Every time we had a question, they [Your Home] were really quick in replying. The whole process has been absolutely brilliant, and the communication has been brilliant as well.

“We would never have been able to afford this home without the help of Your Home.”