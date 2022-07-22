An environmental statement is required for 400 Aldingbourne homes plan

Cala Homes made an environmental screening request for a full planning application for 400 dwellings with associated open space, access, surface water drainage and landscaping.

Arun District Council's group head of planning said an environmental statement was mandatory under planning regulations.

The decision said: "Several outline planning permissions have been approved by Arun District Council near the site, and specifically within strategic site allocation (Policy SD5) of the Arun Local Plan 2018.

The proposed site for 400 homes at Aldingbourne outlined with a red line and showing the different habitats

"The council therefore agree with the findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment Screening & Scoping Report (Luken Beck, June 2022) that the cumulative impact from these permissions has the potential to cause significant environmental effects."

A report by Luken Beck for Cala Homes said: "The site has defined boundaries with the ‘west coastway’ main railway line forming the southern boundary, the Lidsey Rife watercourse forming the eastern boundary and the settlements of Westergate and Eastergate forming the western and northern boundaries with vehicular access from Pine Close and erection of new road bridge on the eastern boundary with the rife.

It said the site of about 18.77ha comprises agricultural and improved grassland to the east of Westergate.

"It is important to note that the site is not within an environmentally sensitive area, although there are likely significant environmental effects that need to be avoided or mitigated through design or good practice measures during construction," it said.