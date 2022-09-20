Ancient South Downs monument damaged
An appeal for information has gone out after damage was discovered at an ancient South Downs monument.
Sussex Heritage Community says that ‘unexplained ground disturbance’ has been found at Chanctonbury Ring.
The group is asking anyone who knows anything about the damage to contact Sussex Police and the South Downs National Park Authority.
Chanctonbury Ring is a prehistoric hill fort on the South Downs on the border of Washington and Wiston.
It forms part of historical features created over more than 2,000 years, including round barrows dating from the Bronze Age to the Saxon periods and dykes dating from the Iron Age and Roman periods.
Its purpose is not known but it is thought it could have been used as a defensive position, a cattle enclosure or religious shrine.
After a few centuries of use, it was abandoned for about 500 years until it was reoccupied during the Roman period.