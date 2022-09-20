Ancient South Downs monument damaged

Sussex Heritage Community says that ‘unexplained ground disturbance’ has been found at Chanctonbury Ring.

The group is asking anyone who knows anything about the damage to contact Sussex Police and the South Downs National Park Authority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chanctonbury Ring is a prehistoric hill fort on the South Downs on the border of Washington and Wiston.

Unexplained damage has been caused to Chanctonbury Hill, an ancient monument

It forms part of historical features created over more than 2,000 years, including round barrows dating from the Bronze Age to the Saxon periods and dykes dating from the Iron Age and Roman periods.

Its purpose is not known but it is thought it could have been used as a defensive position, a cattle enclosure or religious shrine.