Andrew Griffith MP congratulates 80 year old Henfield record breaker

Arundel and South Down MP, Andrew Griffith, said he was “honoured” to meet a world record breaker when he met Henfield resident Tony Bishop on Saturday morning (2nd December) to congratulate him on his journey on foot from John O’Groats to Lands End.

Tony completed the incredible feat of walking for 62 days across varying terrain over 874 miles to raise money for a charity that is close to his heart – St Barnabas Hospice.

Andrew and Tony were joined by his support team of Angela and Andy Manuel, and Tony’s supportive wife Susan. The MP heard about the epic journey and the challenges they had on the way. Tony made it to John O’Groats, where his patient wife was waiting, just 2 days before Storm Cieran arrived, so Tony’s well-earned rest was cut short.

Sadly, this incredible journey could not be registered as an official world record by Guinness because it was too difficult for Tony to provide the daily updates and video. However, Tony knows that he has surpassed the record as the oldest person to complete the walk held by a 76-year old which is a remarkable achievement at the age of 80.

Best foot forward - Tony Bishop with Susan,Andrew Griffith MP, Andy and Angela Manuel

More importantly for Tony, he has raised over £7,500 for St Barnabas Hospice who cared for his sister and deeply values the work they do. His Just Giving page remains open for those who are impressed by his feat of endurance – see Just Giving ‘Anthony’s Fundraiser for St Barnabas House’.

St Barnabas will be recognising Tony Bishop’s fundraising at their ‘Christmas is Coming’ entertainment event in Henfield Village Hall on Saturday 9th in Henfield Village Hall.