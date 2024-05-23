Andrew Griffith MP wants to 'keep fighting for residents' as general election approaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and Southdowns said he wants to ‘keep fighting for residents’ ahead of this year’s general election.

Responding to a request for comment, Andrew Griffith told Sussex World journalists what he’s prioritising as the general election approaches: “I’m standing for re-election as I want to keep on fighting for residents against unsustainable overdevelopment, to help our police tackle rural crime, protect the environment, support our High Streets and to make sure that we have good local public services.

"In the last four and a half years serving as the Member of Parliament for the Arundel & South Downs constituency I have tried to work diligently for all parts of the community and to put the interests of my constituents first. I’ve replied to 30,000 emails, done hundreds of surgeries and newsletters and written hundreds of thousands of words.

"But there is still so much more I wish to do. It’s my honest view that the world is now too uncertain, the sacrifices everyone has made to restore our economy too great and the pride we have in our country too strong to let Keir Starmer ruin it. We just don’t know what he stands for."

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“That’s why I am standing for re-election as your Conservative candidate to keep on fighting for residents against unsustainable overdevelopment, to help our police tackle rural crime, protect the environment, support our High Streets and to make sure that we have good local public services.

“Every day over the next few weeks, I will be out across the South Downs meeting residents, listening and answering their questions.

“The world is now too uncertain, the sacrifices everyone has made to restore our economy too great and the pride we have in our country too strong to let a Keir Starmer-led government ruin it.

“Whatever way you're leaning, whether this is your first time voting or your twentieth time, I am working to earn your support.”

The general election is set to take place on July 4, it was announced yesterday afternoon (May 22). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressing media in the pouring rain outside Downing Street, gave an account of his premiership, and told the people of Britain it was time to decide the future of the country.

"I recognise that it has not always been easy,” he said. “Some of you will only just be starting to feel the benefits, and for some it might still be hard when you look at your bank balance. But this hard-earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning.