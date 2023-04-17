Edit Account-Sign Out
Andrew Griffith praises the work of community post office in Arundel

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, praised post offices for the work they do to tie our communities together during a visit to Arundel Post Office last week.

By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

Meeting with Postmaster, Paul Money, Mr Griffith heard about all 21 different facilities on offer at the Arundel branch – which includes cash deposits and withdrawals, vehicle tax and document verification.

Mr Griffith praised post offices as high street institutions, and described their future as high street ‘hubs’: “Post Offices are already valued but are becoming more important in our communities as cash hubs and centres for access to Government services,” he said. “That’s why I was pleased to visit Arundel Post Office to hear about the service they offer to the town.”

His sentiments have been echoed by shoppers across the UK, with a recent survey of 2,000 adults revealing post offices are considered the most important high street asset.

Andrew Griffith visits Arundel Post Office

