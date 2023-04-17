Meeting with Postmaster , Paul Money , Mr Griffith heard about all 21 different facilities on offer at the Arundel branch – which includes cash deposits and withdrawals, vehicle tax and document verification.

Mr Griffith praised post offices as high street institutions, and described their future as high street ‘hubs’: “Post Offices are already valued but are becoming more important in our communities as cash hubs and centres for access to Government services,” he said. “That’s why I was pleased to visit Arundel Post Office to hear about the service they offer to the town.”