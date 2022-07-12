Anger at lack of Eastbourne promenade wheelchair access

Max Kenny was pushing his wife in a wheelchair along the promenade on July 6 from the pier to the Grand Hotel and found the path was blocked off around the bandstand. He said there was ‘not one warning sign’.

Currently £750k is being spent on the bandstand.

Anger at lack of wheelchair access on Eastbourne's promenade (photo from Max Kenny)

Mr Kenny said he had to turn back because the only way around the bandstand would be to go up steps which was not an option with his wife in a wheelchair.

He said: “I had to walk a long way back and really struggled to push my wife up one of the really steep slopes, far from ideal especially for someone if they were frail.”

Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “The passage through the lower promenade by the bandstand is now completely blocked. Signs direct people up the stairs - absolutely no use to those with wheelchairs, disability scooters, prams etc.

"There needs to be clear directions for anyone with access issues as to where the nearest disabled access points are. In the short time we were there we witnessed a young family struggling up the stairs with a large pram and a trolley and a young woman having to beg help from a passing stranger to carry her heavy bike up the stairs. Please can we have clear signage and information.”