Angmering 90-year-old tops £20,000 in fundraising for West Sussex hospice with 30 years of 'super sales'

Freda Smith and her family gathered on Saturday for a tea party and welcomed representatives from St Barnabas House as well as volunteers who have helped at the sales over the years.

Freda has been raising money for the hospice through sales at her home since her husband, Gerald Smith, passed away, because she was so grateful for the care they provided in his final days. However, after turning 90, she decided the sale in May would be her last.

Her family set up JustGiving accounts in a bid to help her reach the total of £20,000, as she was so close, and the final amount was kept as a surprise, to be revealed to Freda at the party.

Granddaughter Sarah King said: "The tea party was arranged as a thank you to the people who have volunteered and helped Grandma over the years.

"She has raised an inspiring amount over the years. St Barnabas House is the hospice that looked after our grandpa in his final days. They provided exceptional care for him as well as my grandma during such a difficult time.

"By raising money over the years, Grandma has helped St Barnabas House continue to provide this necessary care for other adults with life-limiting illnesses as well as their families."

Sarah said the sale went very well and the final total of £21,213.46 was announced to Freda at the 'thank you' get together.

1 . St Barnabas House 'super sales' Supporters who helped 90-year-old Freda Smith top £20,000 in fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice, with 30 years of 'super sales' at her Angmering home, have been thanked at a celebration party Photo: Sarah King

