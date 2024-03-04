Angmering care home helps local children learn about safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Ayton House, on Shepherds View, donated 50 high-vis jackets to pupils from Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School to help keep them safe and visible.

The purpose-built care home, which is almost complete, donated the high-vis jackets to open up conversations around safety – whether that be on a construction site or out and about when walking to and from school.

Justine Chubb, Head of School at Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, said: “We were delighted to receive the high-vis jackets from Ayton House for the pupils to make use of.

Justin Daley with pupil from the school

“Educating children about staying safe is incredibly important, and this provides the perfect opportunity to open up conversations about topics such as road safety. They will prove very useful, particularly in the winter months, for children as they walk to and from school.”

Justin Daley, Construction Project Manager at Care UK, said: “As we complete on exterior construction of Ayton House, we were keen to join forces with Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School as part of our ongoing commitment to playing an active role in our community and building relationships with our new neighbours.

“We understand the importance of safety and were keen to educate the youngsters of Angmering on the value of PPE, and how it can help to keep us safe – whether that’s walking home from school or working on a construction site.

“It was wonderful to meet some of the pupils in person to talk to them about this, and maybe even inspire one or two to consider a career in the sector – whether that’s in construction or an in-home role.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.