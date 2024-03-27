Angmering Rotarians hail preloved clothes sales as ‘terrific team effort’
Popular for their value and choices, the sale in Angmering supported the British Heart Foundation and the sale at Rustington Methodist Church hall was in support of Family Support Work.
Club president Graham Scott said: "This event was a very successful. It was a terrific team effort by Angmering and South Downs Rotary Club members and demonstrates how Rotary can make a significant contribution to support the community."
Rotarian Gerald Illsley added that the recent preloved clothes sales in Angmering and Rustington had been popular for their value, choices and the refreshments available.
In the past three years, the Rotary club has held a variety of events to support the community and local organisations. In 2023, the club was able to donate £3,500 to six charities and organisations, including a local school, a children's camp group, the local food bank and another local family support team.
Rotarians said all this was made possible with the generosity of local residents. The 2024 programme includes a family event at Easter, supporting the East Preston Festival during the summer, Worthing Carnival and Angmering Revealed.
If you would like to be part of our 2024 projects and like to find out more about the club, contact Gerald Ilsley, email [email protected].