On Monday (May 2), flagmaster Roger Miles, who raises certain flags on Angmering’s flagpole throughout the year, was joined by three pupils from The Angmering School, St Margaret’s Primary School and St Wilfrids Primary school, with the help of Angmering Parish Council, to raise the special jubilee flag.

Alison Reigate, a trustee of Angmering Village Hall, said: “Roger thought it would be a memorable occasion for the Jubilee flag to be raised by representatives of each of the schools in Angmering to mark this.

“This year the flag raising is for Her Majesty’s 70th Jubilee. This is an event that will not be witnessed again by probably anyone alive at this time. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Kai Oliver Page 16, Roger Miles, Emily Lambert 7 and Charlie Rowsell Adams. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Jubilee flag was raised by The Angmering School’s Kai Oliver Page, after a brief introduction by the flagmaster, and was watched by the families of the pupils and members of Angmering Parish Council, including the chair Nikki Hamilton-Street, and by trustees of Angmering Village Hall Alison, Jenny Blake and Heather Woodman,

The flag will be replaced by the Union Flag, which is traditionally flown on the Monarch’s Royal Birthday on June 2, and will remain throughout the official celebrations. This raising will be performed by St Margaret’s pupil Charlie Rowsell. Finally at the end of the celebratory weekend on June 5, the Jubilee flag will be raised to replace the Union Flag for the remainder of the year by Emily Lambert from St Wilfrid’s.

Alison added: “It was a great honour to have helped Roger Miles to bring this once in a life time event to the children. Hopefully it will be a memory they and their families will treasure for a long time. These very rare and special moments in our history should never go unrecorded.”

Kai Oliver Page 16, Emily Lambert 7 and Charlie Rowsell Adams helping the flag master Roger Miles to raise the Jubilee flag ready for the Jubilee celebrations. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art