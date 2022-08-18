Angmering Sixth Form A-Level students celebrate exceptional 100 per cent pass rate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Rye, Joe Towler, Tristan King and Jasmine Baker were delighted with their results.

Students celebrating outstanding A-Level results this year include Tristan King (A*A*A*A*), Ollie Rye (A*A*A*A*), Joe Towler (A*A*A), Logan Wright (A*ABB), Christopher Chua (A*ABB) and Jasmine Baker (AAB), while those celebrating Btec success include Lewis Metcalfe (Distinction*Distinction) and Emily Smith (Distinction*Distinction).

Head of Sixth Form Tony Kerrison said: “We are so very proud of our students and their achievements this year.

“Many have never sat formal exams before so this was particularly difficult for them and they rose to the challenge.

Students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and an A*-B percentage of 61 per cent.

“I also need to highlight the outstanding work done by the teaching staff this year, both in preparing the students for their exams and supporting them in a kind and professional manner.

“As a Sixth Form, we are proud to once again celebrate a great set of results which highlight the quality of our provision.”

Tristan is taking up a place to study Physics with Astronomy at the University of Southampton, Ollie will study Physics at Imperial College London, and Joe will study Maths at Durham University. Logan will take a place at the University of Bath, studying International Management and Jasmine will join the University of Bournemouth and study Multimedia Journalism.

The effects of the pandemic were felt by many students who did not get a chance to take their GCSE exams in the traditional way.

Many students have never sat formal exams before, but rose to the challenge.

Jasmine said: "I didn’t expect what to do because obviously we didn’t do the revision for GCSEs, so it was a bit of a shock to the system.”

Tristan especially was pleasantly surprised by his results. He said: “I needed A,A,B to get into my firm choice and I was making clearing plans and everything because I genuinely didn’t think I’d get it, but I’ve exceeded it.”

Headteacher Simon Liley added: “We’re all absolutely delighted. We’ve seen the hard work the students have put in the last couple of years. They’ve all had a tough time, particularly during their GCSEs, so to get the A-Level results they’ve got is fantastic. We're really, really pleased.

“Every single student got their first choice university, which is amazing.