Angmering South Downs Rotary Club looks back on a successful 2024

Angmering South Downs Rotary Club has looked back on a busy 2024, volunteering and fundraising in the local community.

Rotarians have been seen at many events in Angmering, East Preston and Worthing.

Gerald Illsley said: "We have been out and about locally during the year, volunteering and fundraising. We have been at lots of local events, including Angmering Picnic, marshalling at Worthing Rugby Club, at Worthing Carnival, Alzheimer’s Walk, 3 Forts Challenge Worthing, East Preston Festival Carnival, World Polio Day, British Heart Foundation Walk and our coffee mornings in Angmering for Alzheimer’s and Macmillan.

"Most recently, we were at the Angmering Christmas fayre with our Christmas toys draw and face painting. It was good to see so many people there.

Angmering South Downs Rotary Club at the Angmering Christmas fayre with a Christmas toys draw

"This year, with your generosity, we have donated to the Salvation Army, Clapham and Patching School, Forest Support Group, Sparkles Parcels, United, the Empowerment Awards at Angmering School, Men in Sheds East Preston, the Coppice & Angmering, Family Support Work, Shelter Box and Angmering School night-out for Turning Tides and St Peter & St Paul Panty Rustington, where they were able to supply and deliver fresh chicken portions to 80 local households.

"We also donated to Worthing Town FC for a team of their juniors to go to play two football matches in France as the link to Richbourg, Northern France, where, during World War One, Sussex soldiers lost their lives. We hope this link will continue.

"After a dinner meeting with our district governor, Tim Vine from Farnborough Rotary, we were getting ready for our Christmas collection at Asda Ferring and making more donations to local organisations.

"Please contact 07788 638757 for more information about us and our activities for the new year."

Angmering South Downs Rotary Club president Graham Scott presenting the trophy to coach Paul Woodley after matches in Richebourg, France

Angmering South Downs Rotary was formed three years ago to cover Angmering and East Preston, and make an impact with its help and support for local organisations, groups and individuals. The club meets at the Spotted Cow in Angmering.