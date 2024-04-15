Angmering teachers complete Brighton Marathon for charity
Mrs Searle, who put up a fantastic performance, completed the marathon in an impressive time of 4:24:57. She pushed herself to the limit and didn't give up, and her determination paid off. She has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is achievable.
Mrs Sykes, who ran alongside Mrs Searle, also deserves recognition for her hard work and perseverance. It was no easy feat, but she completed the marathon with an excellent time of 4:51:53. Her achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the cause.
The Brighton Marathon is a grueling 26.2-mile race, and both women have shown incredible strength and endurance. Their efforts have helped raise funds for the Lavinia Norfolk Centre, a facility that provides support for children with disabilities.
We want to express our gratitude to Mrs Sykes and Mrs Searle for their inspiring efforts in completing the Brighton Marathon and raising funds for the Lavinia Norfolk Centre.
We encourage others to follow their lead and support this worthy cause. Donations can still be made via the following link : https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/lncmarathon2024?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=campaign/lncmarathon2024&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=7e17c366e4c5443cbeb58d1efc65d72f