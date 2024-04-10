Angmering’s newest care home appoints senior team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK has appointed Joel Ignacio to lead the team at Ayton House, on Shepherds View, when it opens in November 2024.

Registered General Nurse Joel Ignacio began his career in care in 2012 as a staff nurse in the intensive care and emergency department at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, before being promoted to Deputy Ward Manager in 2017. His first foray into the care home industry was in 2019, when he was appointed Head of Care at Middleton Grove nursing home. He became a Home Manager a year later, in March 2020.

Joel joined Care UK in 2022, as Home Manager at sister care home Ancasta Grove, in Southampton. In addition to his care qualifications, he also holds degrees in Accounting and Finance, enabling him to have a fully rounded approach to his role.

Commenting on his appointment and approach to care home management, Joel said: “Being a Home Manager is a balancing act – you need to have a keen eye for the practical and financial side of things, while being focused on creating a positive culture at the home and delivering outstanding care for each and every resident.

“Being able to assemble a strong team of carers, chefs, and lifestyle coordinators from the ground-up, while overseeing the opening of a new care home, is an unbelievably exciting opportunity. I look forward to building a place residents and team members alike are proud to call a home right here in Angmering.”

Joel will have the support of Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas. Caroline will be the first point of contact for all potential residents and their relatives, ensuring a smooth process for all, from showing a family around the home, to supporting their loved one to move in.

Caroline initially began her career in corporate sales and marketing. After taking a year off to look after a relative, she realised care was her true calling, and joined Care UK in 2018.

She’s since dedicated herself to learning all about dementia and how to help people living with the condition, even becoming a Dementia Friend and former Co-Chair of the Arun Dementia Friendly Communities. Passionate about building relationships, Caroline says speaking to residents and their families is her favourite aspect of her role.

Caroline said: “I’m excited to be starting this new role and to help families find the right care and environment for their loved ones. Picking a care home is an incredibly important decision and I’m keen to support future residents to feel informed, safe and welcomed when they walk through our doors.

“I can’t wait to start welcoming the first residents and making their experience as seamless as possible – from their initial contact to helping them settle into their new home.”

Georgina Stocker, Regional Director for Care UK, added: “Ayton House marks an important investment for us, and we’re thrilled to have two seasoned Care UK senior team members on board.

“Every detail of the home has been considered to provide the very highest standards of care, but having the right team is key to the overall experience for the residents. Joel and Caroline have plenty of experience, passion and empathy and I’m confident they’re the perfect fit for the Angmering community.

“I’m looking forward to working with Joel and Caroline to appoint the rest of the team ahead of the home opening this autumn!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.