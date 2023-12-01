Animal-based Christmas lights display in Worthing will raise money for Wadars Animal Rescue Charity

An animal-themed Christmas lights display is returning to Worthing for the third year running to raise money for Wadars Animal Rescue Charity.

The display at 22 Gorse Avenue, Worthing, has been put together by John Wollaston Landscapes and Property Maintenance and it will be switched on for the first time tonight, Friday, December 1. A collection box is available at the property for donations.

John said: "It's only the third year running but money raised is improving year by year. I have installed the Christmas light display for my customers and there are a few additions this year. We are trying to build on it and go bigger and better each year."

Wadars is currently looking for forever homes for a number of dogs, cats and other small animals in its care. To find out more about adopting an animal from Wadars, visit www.wadars.co.uk/adopt-a-pet

1 . Gorse Avenue Christmas Lights Lots of animals will be lit up in the Christmas display Photo: Wadars

3 . Gorse Avenue Christmas Lights Lights spelling out the charity which is being supported Photo: John Wollaston