Animal charity heading to Haywards Heath

Sussex-based animal charity Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of animals for over 70 years and will be opening its latest charity shop in South Road, Haywards Heath in early November.

Raystede is a charity that aims to help animals through rehoming, rehabilitation and sanctuary, as well as giving people the support and knowledge they need to treat animals with care and respect.

Caring for all manner of animals from dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, donkeys and horses to alpacas, goats, exotic birds, chickens and, more recently, a large number of terrapins. The wide range of species that its cares for makes Raystede one of the country’s most diverse sanctuaries.

A Raystede spokersperson said, "The charity is passionate about creating a world where animals are treated with kindness, respect and understanding. It costs approx. £6,500 per day to provide the vital care its animals need. With no government funding, the charity relies entirely on donations and the generous support from our local community to continue to help animals in need."

Located on South Road, Haywards Heath, Raystede’s new shop will be its sixth high street charity shop but its first located in West Sussex. As well as stocking a range of pre-loved items for sale, the shop will be a great place to find out more information about the charity and its work.

With a wide variety of clothes for adults and children, there will also be a range of accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

The Raystede shop team would be delighted to receive donations of good quality items to sell to help raise funds for unwanted or abandoned animals. These can be dropped off at the shop during opening hours, which will be Monday – Saturday, 9am – 4.00pm and 10am – 3pm on Sundays. There are also a range of volunteer shop roles available too.

www.raystede.org