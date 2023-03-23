Animal charity Brent Lodge Hospital’s Bognor shop was the victim of a theft of ‘close to £500, including donations and till change.’

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, from Sidlesham, reported the theft from its charity shop in Bognor Regis on Wednesday, March 22.

Brent Lodge Hospital posted: “It is with great sadness that we announce that our lovely Brent Lodge Charity Shops - Bognor Regis was the victim of a theft earlier today.

“Whilst our busy shop manager was distracted, a person entered the shop and stole close to £500, which included shop takings, generous donations, till change, and the shop managers' personal cash and bank cards, where a further £90 was then taken. We will also lose a days takings too to deal with incident.

“The incident has been reported, and CCTV footage has been retrieved. Needless to say, we are devastated by the incident. Our lovely shop manager is also quite shaken.

“We are currently entering our baby season, and with lots of hungry mouths to feed, every bit of funding is vital. The funds stolen could have helped feed our tiny orphaned fox cubs.

“We have set up this appeal to make sure the funds are replaced so the animals in our care do not suffer as a result. We would also like to ensure our shop manager is not left out of pocket.

“Donations can also be made via PayPal at www.paypal.com/uk/fundraiser/charity/21055 or Bank transfer Brent Lodge, Barclays, 50201901, 202062.”

As of writing, £922 has been raised for the charity by 57 generous donators.