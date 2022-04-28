These animals at Paws and Whiskers Sussex are all waiting to be adopted by loving families.
Could you offer a home to any of these adorable cats or dogs?
1.
Diego would be happy in a home with children of any age and preferably a female resident cat to keep him company, though he would also be happy as an only cat. His foster carer describes him as a chilled out boy, who loves people and children and is the perfect work from home companion!
2. Black
Black is a very affectionate dog who loves to be by your side day and night. Currently enjoying at least two walks a day, Black will suit an active family who can give him lots of exercise, however he is not a fan of the rain so adopters can rest assured that they will only have sunny walks to enjoy.
3. Willow
Willow is looking for a calm quiet home with a patient family. After a month in her foster home she has only recently started to venture out of hiding and approach humans. PAWS is recommending a home with a cat companion to help Willow grow in confidence and trust people more. Willow's foster carer said she 'absolutely shines' when she is playing and that with time, patience and perseverance, her new owner will be rewarded with a lovely companion.
4. Bounty
Bounty is a sensitive boy who wants to make friends with everyone – dogs, cats and people. He plays well with the resident dog in foster and has been great with children. Bounty would like to find adopters who are around often to keep him company as he has separation anxiety. He requires a patient and understanding family who are happy to give him the time he needs to settle.