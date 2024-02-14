Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual competition, organised by Newhaven Chamber of Commerc, is open to any business with a BN24, BN10 or BN9 postcode.

The ceremony is set to be held on Friday, May 17 when awards will be presented at a ‘glittering’ gala dinner attended by civic dignitaries and VIPs.

Categories include: Business of the Year; Business Person of the Year; Best Environmental Business; Best Customer Service; Best New Business (under two years old); Best Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Business, and The President’s Award for Artistic Enterprise.

Last year's Business of the Year winners at the awards. 1st - Inle Home. 2nd – Whittfit Training. 3rd – Seaford Town Market.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Last year, Seaford businesses swept the board with awards so we want to repeat that success and would encourage you to enter this year.

"It's free and even the shortlisted businesses for each category receive publicity - so what have you got to lose?

“If you have satisfied customers (and we are sure you do!) then just ask them to write a few lines about why you, or your business, deserves to win in your chosen category. You can then use these to support your entry. You can enter on-line or complete an application form - oh and did we mention it is free?”

All the information about the Seahaven Business Awards, including entry forms and photographs from last year's gala dinner, can be found on the Newhaven Chamber website.