Anonymous street artist leaves new mural in Chichester city centre
The black and white painting depicts a little girl holding a bouquet of flowers, and seems characteristic of Hendog’s other work. Dubbed “Beauty’s In The Eye Of The Holder,” on his website, curious art lovers can spot the piece at the turning off East Street into Little London.
The graffiti artist’s tag has appeared all over the South Coast, with similar murals popping up in Camberley, Eastleigh and Winchester, but it seems this is the first time they’ve left their mark on Chichester.
Garnering comparisons to Banksy, Hendog’s work often focuses on children, especially little girls. The Camberley piece, for example, depicts a little girl putting up a missing poster for her lost teddy bear, while another, in Dorset, shows us a little boy fishing out of a bowl.
Hendog’s piece joins work by other noted street artists all over the city, including Stix, RUN and Thierry Noir, all of whom were celebrated during this year’s Chichester Street Art festival, which returned after a ten year hiatus, and saw several new murals erected at distinct spots in and around the city.
Chichester has become a quiet hub for street art over the last few years, with two rats bearing ‘kill the bill’ signs appearing in West Pallant in 2021, right next to a cat spray painted by artist JPS in 2018, and other, similar works appearing all over the city since.