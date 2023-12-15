News of yet another delay in the completion of Woodlands Meed College have been greeted with ‘utter frustration’.

News that the Burgess Hill special school will now probably not open until Easter was shared during a West Sussex County Council meeting on Friday (December 15).

And even that date was not certain.

The college, which caters for youngsters with special needs and disabilities, was supposed to open in September but has been repeatedly delayed as the work by contractor ISG was not finished.

Woodlands Meed

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors at Woodlands Meed, said she was ‘not convinced’ that ISG ‘actually appreciate the extent of the problem’.

She added: “There are issues of uncompleted work and work which must be remedied to deal with, including several matters where the school are awaiting redesign proposals.

“Whilst we share the utter frustration of parents and staff – and it is totally unsatisfactory that students are currently in an even worse position than they were before the work started – it is however critically important for the future of the college that the work is finished to the correct standard.”

Ms Wilcock said the rate of progress on the college was ‘going to have to improve significantly’.

The frustration was shared by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, said she was unable to give a certain date for when the college would open.

She added: “I know parents really want a date but, quite frankly, to keep giving them a date is like pulling a plaster off slowly because you’re giving them a date and [ISG] are not meeting it.”

A council spokesman said: “We are clear that we will not accept handover of the site until it is in a suitable condition for education to start and we have certainty and are confident that pupils can move in safely and without any further disruption.