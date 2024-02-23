Anti-abortion group defends protest in Chichester after complaint from 'shocked and disgusted' mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A concerned mum wrote to the Chichester Observer after the pro-life demonstration by the Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR) on Saturday afternoon (February 17).

Hayley Galvin wrote: “I just wanted to write to say how shocked and disgusted I was that a pro life (anti abortion) group were allowed to be in the city centre today.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinions but the large image was displayed with them asking what people thought and asking us to look at it.

An anti-abortion group has defended its decision to hold a protest in Chichester city centre. Photo: Hayley Galvin

"It was Saturday afternoon and I had my young 10-year daughter with me. We were both horrified and I do not want her exposed to such things.

"This was not the time for these extreme views and the imagery is certainly not suitable at a key time for family shopping.

"I cannot believe this has been allowed. I am well versed on the topic as an ethics teacher and know it is a complicated and delicate situation and truly believe that a one-sided view like this shouldn't be presented in this way.

"I am sure this display caused a lot of pain and distress to people other than myself who had to walk by this today.

"Perhaps women who have had to make a tough decision because of severe medical needs, abuse or rape.”

CBR UK has since issued a statement to this newspaper in response to the complaint that was made.

A spokesperson said: “I would concur with every objection IF the unborn child was not a living, distinct and whole human being. However, if they are, and there exists widespread ignorance regarding their nature and the reality of abortion, then the display of these images becomes not only legitimate but essential.

"Furthermore, throughout history, virtually every instance of injustice has been either ignored or trivialised by the masses.

"Movements such as the civil rights movement, the abolition of the slave trade, or the eradication of child labour have relied on images to stir society into action.

"Similar objections were raised when displaying the victims of these injustices. Social reform is impossible if contemporary public opinion is allowed to dictate what is permissible or not. Such a scenario is a recipe for tyranny.

"Moreover, the UK legal system has already determined that there is nothing unlawful about showing these images. We were arrested and were taken to court in 2012 over the display of these images and won.

"Lastly, it is worth noting that these images have consistently proven to be effective in changing minds. There are children alive today because their parents saw our images and chose to keep their baby.