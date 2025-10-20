Appeal dismissed over plans to build houses on former country pub car park

A fight to build a pair of semi-detached houses on a former country pub car park has been halted.

Horsham District Council originally refused an application for planning permission for the houses, with garages, to be built on the car park of the former Royal Oak in Friday Street, Rusper.

But the applicant, Mr D Bell, lodged an appeal against the council’s refusal. However, a government inspector has now also ruled that the development cannot take place.

The Royal Oak was demolished some time ago and replaced by two semi-detached properties which adjoin the former pub car park.

But, dismissing the appeal, the inspector said that the site was ‘not a suitable location for the proposal having regard to local and national planning policy, and the accessibility of the site to services, facilities and employment opportunities.’

He noted there were various objections raised by local residents who expressed concerns over road safety and the effects on wildlife and biodiversity.

Rusper Parish Council had also objected to the proposed new houses stating it was an ‘overdevelopment in a rural countryside location.’ It said the site’s entrance and exit were opposite existing driveways and on a dangerous bend on a narrow country lane.

It added that it was an isolated location more than two miles from the village with no nearby amenities or public transport and that there would be a negative impact on local listed buildings.