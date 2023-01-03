An appeal has been launched by a vet to find the owners of a "deceased young dog" who was found washed up on a Sussex beach on New Year's Day.

The ‘white, mixed breed puppy’ was found on Selsey beach and was taken to the South Downs Emergency Vet branch in Chichester, where they the found the dog to be microchipped but the details not up to date.

Despite being washed up, the puppy was described as having a set of "retained deciduous teeth".

In a statement posted on Facebook, the South Downs Emergency Vet branch wrote: "Very sad post I’m afraid. Our Chichester hospital team have sadly had a deceased young dog brought in found washed up on Selsey beach."

"The puppy appears to be a white mixed breed. He is male and still has a set of retained deciduous teeth.

"He is microchipped but unfortunately the details are incorrect and he doesn’t appear to be registered as he should be. This is a very sad situation and there is obviously many possible scenarios.

"If anyone knows of someone missing a dog of this breed please contact us. There is also the possibility that the dog could have travelled a distance to Selsey.

"Please could we take this opportunity to remind you to regularly check your pets microchip details. When taking on a puppy or kitten always check yourself the details are correct."