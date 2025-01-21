Appeal launched to help raise £250,000 towards new Surgical Centre at Eastbourne hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have agreed to support the new Sussex Surgical Centre in the town as their ‘Major Project of 2025' and called on the public to help raise £250,000 as part of a £1 million donation towards this.

The group, which aims to support the Eastbourne DGH by raising money to provide extra services, equipment and amenities, has asked for donations to help raise money to help purchase Two orthopaedic stack systems to facilitate keyhole surgery worth £201,000, an ENT microscope worth £107,000, 13 electric theatre trolleys worth £115,000 and nine patient monitoring systems for post operative recovery worth £96,000.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital said: “Of this £1 million pound donation, we have been asked to invest just over £500K in equipment for the Centre.

"Working in partnership with the Hospital Trust we have also agreed to support the development of an Endoscopy Unit on the upper floor of the Sussex Surgical Centre to a further total of £500K. This money will be used to purchase equipment such as colonoscopes and gastroscopes.

“This will make Eastbourne DGH the biggest provider of Endoscopy care in the Trust.”

The Sussex Surgical Centre is a new building at the DGH in Eastbourne, and will be a purpose-built day surgery unit which will include a pre-assessment area, four theatres, admission, recovery and discharge space as well as support facilities on the ground floor.

The upper floor will house an extension to the endoscopy unit.

The centre is scheduled to open from 7am to 11pm, with procedures being conducted from 8am to 6pm, initially five days a week before moving to six days in the future.

The unit has been named the Sussex Surgical Centre to reflect the role of the new centre and how it will support not just care in the Eastbourne and East Sussex areas but across the whole of Sussex. It is on track to open in the spring of 2025.

So far the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital has confirmed that it can currently commit to the project amount to approximately £750,000, and this large donation has been made possible by some legacies that the group has received.

The spokesperson added: “It remains to us and our fabulous members and supporters to raise the final £250,000

“This is such an exciting project for the Friends. A brand new hospital build on the Eastbourne site is wonderful for the town and we hope that the community will support this fundraising.

"The Trust management are incredibly appreciative of the support of Friends of Eastbourne Hospital and there will be a sign at the front entrance to acknowledge the Friends huge contribution.

"You can help support the appeal in many ways including by donating directly to the project online here or visiting our donations page here to find out the many other ways in which you can donate, joining the Friends as an individual or corporate member, organising your own fundraising event through work, social groups, or school, making the appeal your business’s charity of the year or by supporting our project through a gift in your will.

“Please contact the Friends Office on 01323 749503 or by email on [email protected] for more information.”