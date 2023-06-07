NationalWorldTV
Appeal to find Hastings woman missing for more than 2 weeks

Police are searching for a Hastings woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

Sussex Police said Charlotte was reported missing from the town on May 21 and said officers are concerned for her welfare.

Hastings Police has put out an appeal for information on its Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to search for Charlotte, who was reported missing from Hastings on May 21.

Charlotte, who has been missing since May 21. Picture from Sussex PoliceCharlotte, who has been missing since May 21. Picture from Sussex Police
"Charlotte, 32, was last sighted in the Hollington area on Monday, June 5 and we are concerned for her welfare.

"It’s thought she may be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Transporter van, possibly in and around the Hawkhurst area.

"Charlotte is described as 5ft 6ins tall and slim, with long dark hair which is often worn in a ponytail. She has a recent injury to her eye, and was last known to be wearing a denim jacket and black trousers.

"Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 461 of 20/05.”

