Homeless charity Turning Tides in partnership with Horsham District Council has been developing a new innovative service to support people who are experiencing homelessness.

Horsham District Council officers and councillors with members of Turning Tides at Roffey Place

The ground-breaking new service is situated at Roffey Place in north Horsham and is set to accommodate in the region of 50 local single homeless people at a time.

The charity is now appealing for extra public support as they strive to raise £210k to complete and open the service – which is unique and unprecedented in Sussex – ahead of Christmas.

To make a financial donation and to find out how your money can make a difference to local people facing homelessness this winter, visit www.turning-tides.org.uk/roffey-place-donate/

One of the finished bedrooms at Roffey Place

In addition to funding support, Turning Tides have also published a Christmas Wish List for people to donate items needed for the new service, also available on the charity’s website.

The service will provide high-support accommodation for up to 50 people at a time alongside a range of on-site facilities providing an innovative holistic approach supporting people to rebuild their lives after the trauma of homelessness.

Located at Roffey Place, it is a former bible college, which is being leased to Turning Tides. Turning Tides run over 30 different projects across West Sussex helping people out of homelessness and have been working in the sector for 30 years. The charity is now racing to extensively refurbish and recreate the site, which has been unoccupied for some time, to provide this pioneering and transformative service in time for some residents to move in before Christmas.

Tricia Youtan, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection, said: “Roffey Place, when fully operational, will ensure that going forward there is no need for anyone in our District to sleep rough or be homeless, but to be placed in this new accommodation with professional support and a true sense of community, which will help them to succeed when they eventually move on to their own permanent residential accommodation.”

Visitors take a tour of Roffey Place ahead of it opening

Roffey Place is also recruiting keyworkers and specialists for the new project and welcome applications from people who may not have historically worked in a homelessness service but have transferable skills and wish to make a difference.

Roffey Place will include 24-hour onsite support, including mental health and counselling, medical help via a clinical room, substance misuse specialists, a wellbeing and sensory suite, digital inclusion, help with training, employment and managing finances, a commercial kitchen to learn cooking skills, carpentry, craft and furniture renovation workspaces, outdoor therapy spaces, gardening skills, an allotment, beehives, yoga, mindfulness and more.

John Holmstrom, Chief Executive of Turning Tides added: “We are seeing a huge rise in need for our services across West Sussex as the cost- of- living crisis hits our local communities.

“Consequently, we are working at pace to open this vital service in time for the harsh winter months and know that it will save lives – and transform lives – as people have much-needed space, safety and support to find a way out of homelessness.