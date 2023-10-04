BREAKING
Application could change agricultural land at Turners Hill into secure dog walking field

A planning application aims to change the use of agricultural land in Turners Hill into a secure dog walking field.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Miss Rebecca Clarke from Haywards Heath applied to Mid Sussex District Council to make change to land east Of East Street.

The application can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2185.

The application said the secure field is around six acres inside of a large 20 acre grazing field. It added that access is from a private drive and does not affect any main roads.

