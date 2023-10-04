Application could change agricultural land at Turners Hill into secure dog walking field
A planning application aims to change the use of agricultural land in Turners Hill into a secure dog walking field.
Miss Rebecca Clarke from Haywards Heath applied to Mid Sussex District Council to make change to land east Of East Street.
The application can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2185.
The application said the secure field is around six acres inside of a large 20 acre grazing field. It added that access is from a private drive and does not affect any main roads.