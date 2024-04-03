Applications for new Eastbourne Town Board Chair now open
Expressions of interest are invited from local community leaders or businesspeople, wishing to apply to become the Independent Chair of the soon-to-be established Eastbourne Town Board.
The window for submitting expressions of interest is Wednesday, April 3 to Monday, April 15 at midday
The new Eastbourne Town Board will oversee how £20 million of government funding is invested to help level up the town.
The Chair should be independent, have a passion for the town, and understand placemaking.
This voluntary role will be filled following an application process involving an interview panel that includes the Leader of the Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, and the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Caroline Ansell.
To give applicants an opportunity to ask questions about the role, Cllr Stephen Holt and Caroline Ansell MP will hold a webinar on Monday 8 April at 5.30pm to answer questions submitted in advance about the role.
