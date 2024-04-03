Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Expressions of interest are invited from local community leaders or businesspeople, wishing to apply to become the Independent Chair of the soon-to-be established Eastbourne Town Board.

The window for submitting expressions of interest is Wednesday, April 3 to Monday, April 15 at midday

The new Eastbourne Town Board will oversee how £20 million of government funding is invested to help level up the town.

Applications are now open for residents to apply for the new Eastbourne Town Board Chair. Picture: Jon Rigby

The Chair should be independent, have a passion for the town, and understand placemaking.

This voluntary role will be filled following an application process involving an interview panel that includes the Leader of the Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, and the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Caroline Ansell.