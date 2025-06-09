Archdeacon calls for demolition of ‘eyesore’ Worthing church to make way for housing

A retired clergyman is calling for a Worthing church to be demolished to make way for housing, saying it is 'a blot on the landscape' and 'a waste of a useful piece of ground'.

Holy Trinity Church has been up for sale since 2019 and the vacant building has been hit by anti-social behaviour and vandalism, culminating in a fire in February 2025.

The Worthing Society has raised concerns about the state of the Grade II listed church and campaigned for proper maintenance.

But Archdeacon John Barton, a retired clergyman who has recently moved to Worthing from Canterbury, is calling for the church to be demolished to make way for flats.

He said: "The derelict Holy Trinity Church is an eyesore and gives Worthing a bad image. I walk past it regularly and I think Worthing is a really nice place but this spoils it. It is not doing anything. It is crying out for development, I wouldn't mind seeing a block of flats there.

"It is just one of thousands of churches built by the Victorians, with an over-ambitious eye to the future. We are now saddled with too many. Contrary to rumour, these churches were never full, are expensive to maintain and when in use are prohibitively costly to heat properly.

"We cannot expect present-day churchgoers elsewhere in the Diocese of Chichester to maintain this redundant building. It has been unused for more than a decade and, unsurprisingly, no one wants to buy it.

"It stands on a brownfield site, which could be redeveloped for much-needed housing, thus saving the equivalent expansion into green belt. I am loving the town but regard this building as a blot on the landscape and a waste of a useful piece of ground, even though it had its value as a church in the past.

"As a Grade II listed building, it can be demolished with the permission of the local planning authority. The Worthing Society could set a fine example by promoting such a scheme."

The church, on the corner of Shelley Road and Gratwicke Road, has been marketed by Spratt & Son for six years and offers are invited for the freehold interest. The agents say it is a substantial building considered suitable for a variety of commercial uses.

Many of the church’s fixtures are still in place, although the vendor, the Diocese of Chichester, reserves the right to remove any of the stained glass windows, pews, the pulpit, font and other furnishings prior to completion, along with any memorials, subject to listed building consent.

The listing says covenants will be included to ensure the property is used for authorised purposes only and to prevent unauthorised alterations or demolition.

Mrs Belton, chair of The Worthing Society, said the church building should be maintained, even if its use was altered in the future.

After the fire, she wrote to members, saying: "This heritage building has been vacant for some time. It has been the subject of unsuitable development proposals.

"The unkempt state of the building and grounds has attracted anti-social behaviour and ongoing vandalism culminating in a fire. As a conservation society we are extremely concerned about the seriously dilapidated condition of this listed building."