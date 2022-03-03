Ardingly school marks World Book Day with the opening of its new library

St Peter’s CE Primary School were able to open the new library after recieving support from the community.

Helping the project was Friends of St Peter’s, Co-operative, and the parish council who donated £1,000.

The school was described as a real village school and the project involved the wider community with various fundraising efforts including parent and teacher colour run in Brighton, summer fayres, Christmas fayres and quiz nights.

Sarah Moore, Friends of St Peter’s, said: “It’s quite an emotional day after seeing all the time and effort put into it.”

Kathryn James, Chair of Govenors said: “Fantastic to see the school coming together to give children such a beautiful library and instill in them the joy of reading.”

The school is continuing its World Book Day celebrations throughout the week with authors David Fuller and Kate Thompson visiting to talk to the children.

Tomorrow (Friday), the school is also holding a ‘stories in pajamas’ event where children are encouraged to arrive to school in their pajamas for a storytime with the teachers.

