Armed Forces briefing takes place in Sussex

The event, held in collaboration with East Sussex County Council, was designed to strengthen engagement between Defence and local government, while offering a rare tri- service perspective on the latest developments in UK military policy, recruitment, and community outreach.

Elected councillors, cadet groups, veterans’ organisations, and community stakeholders gathered to hear updates on: the UK Government’s forthcoming Strategic Defence Review; community resilience and reservist engagement and initiatives promoting diversity, inclusion, and family welfare

Local collaboration opportunities in education, careers and support services were also discussed.

Cllr Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, said: “Hearing directly from the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF gives us a fuller understanding of the evolving role of our Armed Forces and how they are integrated into local life.

“Whether it’s veterans contributing to our economy, reservists balancing service and civilian work, or cadets gaining life skills—defence is not a separate world. It’s part of our community.

“This event helps ensure we, as a local authority, continue to tailor housing, education and wellbeing support in a way that recognises the unique contributions and needs of service families and veterans.”

The evening began with informal networking and refreshments, followed by a detailed multi-service presentation and Q&A session. Topics included sustainability targets across defence estates, upcoming joint exercises, and expanded outreach in local schools and colleges.

Brigadier Jonathan Reeve, representing senior Defence leadership, expressed appreciation for East Sussex’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, said: “The relationship between local government and the military is essential. East Sussex continues to set a strong example of how civil–military cooperation can positively impact both serving personnel and the wider community.”

The event was part of an ongoing effort to ensure strong collaboration between defence and public services at the local level, helping to shape effective, responsive policies for those who serve.

