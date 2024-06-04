Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, June 1, cadet units from Eastbourne and Hailsham gathered for the highly anticipated Armed Forces Day Cadets Drill and Turnout Competition.

The event – held at the Carter Barracks on Latimer Road in Eastbourne to compete for the prestigious Steve Williams shield – showcased the exceptional skills and dedication of the cadets in drill and turnout.

The competition was marked by a high standard of performance, with last year’s results being incredibly close, with just a single point separating the top contenders.

The presence of military veterans added a special touch to the event, as they showed their support and engaged in conversations with the cadets, sharing insights into military life and experiences.

Judging the competition were veterans representing each service, with the results being securely held by the organiser, R Funnel [RN] from Eastbourne And District Veterans CIC.

The results will be announced at the Eastbourne Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29, which will be held at 5 Acre Field, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event.

The Drill and Turnout shield, dedicated to the memory of Royal Marine Steve Williams, who played a pivotal role in restarting Armed Forces Day in Eastbourne post-lockdown, served as a poignant reminder of the cadets’ commitment and excellence in their performances.

Looking ahead, the Eastbourne branch of The Royal British Legion and the Eastbourne and District Veterans Community are planning to further engage with the cadet units by conducting informative talks on a variety of subjects, enriching the cadets’ knowledge, and understanding of military life and history.