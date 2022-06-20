Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis: in pictures

Taking place on Waterloo Square, the event was the first armed forces day in two years after previous events were put on hold thanks to the pandemic.

That meant the pressure was on for this year’s celebrations. Fortunately, Bognor Regis delivered. With demonstrations by local cadet forces, a parade, the re-dedication of the HMS Barbara memorial, live music and a silhouette show, there was plenty to see and do.

"It was a fantastic day, we got a lot of positive feedback from visitors,” said David Hewings, of the Bognor Regis Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), who helped organise the event. “The day represents an incredible effort from a lot of people, and it’s really paid off.”

The event took place alongside a competition organised by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and Mr Hewings was surprised by the way the events worked together.

"The town criers had a competition on the same day, and the two events could have clashed, but they didn’t. They complemented each other,” he explained. “And Jane Smith gave us a wonderful proclamation at the end of the drumhead service, so it all worked very nicely together.

"And I really have to congratulate the cadet forces for their contribution. They went through lockdown, they’re still building up their units again, and they were all terrific.”

See below for all our best photos.

