Army veteran passes through Sussex on his journey walking the entire UK coastline for SSAFA

Army veteran Daniel McNeil has passed through Sussex on his journey walking the entire UK coastline for the Armed Forces charity SSAFA.

He set off alone from his home town, Dalbeattie in Scotland, two years ago to raise money for the charity, as it stepped in to help him when his life took a downwards turn. He was diagnosed with auto-immune disease and struggled with chronic pain, leading to depression.

Daniel, 27, planned to walk the entire UK coastline and all its islands to help veterans and their families and has so far raised more than £14,000. Just two months in, he met Charlotte Brook and now the pair are walking together, with Charlotte raising money for Women's Aid.

The whole journey is expected to take around three years. Last week, the pair reached the end of the Kent coastline and then headed for Hastings the next day. They then walked on to Bexhill but decided to call it a day after five miles due to 50mph winds. The next day was better and Daniel powered on to Eastbourne. They have enjoyed the Seven Sisters and were supported by the Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team when they camped on the cliffs overnight.

Army veteran Daniel McNeil and companion Charlotte Brook enjoyed Seven Sisters

Daniel said: "The wind continued to rage, and its ferocity was almost deafening. We used earplugs to dampen the sound, taking in the awe-inspiring sight of the Beachy Head lighthouse and the magnificent white cliffs. We camped out under the calming spring rain, enjoying a breathtaking view of the cliffs and the sea.

"The next day, we packed up our tent and began our journey over the cliffs. Up and down, up and down, we traversed the rugged terrain, marveling at the beauty that surrounded us. After heading inland for lunch, we made our way to Newhaven, where we set up camp for the night."

On Monday, the pair journeyed to Brighton in the sunshine. Littlehampton was the destination yesterday and Chichester was today's target before leaving Sussex and heading into Hampshire.