Arrest after fatal road collision on A21 Hastings

Officers were called to the collision involving a Ford Kuga and a Isuzu D-Max on the A21 at Ebdens Hill, Hastings, just south of Claremont School, at about 2pm on Monday, July 11, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 70-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision should email [email protected], quoting Operation Ashworth.

