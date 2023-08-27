Two Hastings men were arrested after vehicles ploughed into two shops in Priory Road during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The vehicles, one a large Range Rover, caused extensive damage to two shops that are next door to each other. No-one at the premises were hurt.

The damaged shops were Be Beautiful Hair and Beauty Salon and Bus Stop Bakery and Tea Rooms.

In a a social media post the salon said: “Unfortunately we are closed until further notice. We will be sorting through clients to see what we can do, for example, working in another salon temporarily or going mobile.”

The road was closed for some time on Saturday morning, while the vehicles were removed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended an incident where two vehicles collided with shops in Priory Road in Hastings.

“This incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, August 26, and both Police and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended. Two men from Hastings were arrested and have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Our officers worked with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the safe removal of the vehicles and to ensure the integrity of the building was maintained.