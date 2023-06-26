Arrests have been made and warnings issued after a large number of motorists met up in East Sussex last night (Sunday, June 25).

Sussex Police were made aware of a large number of cars on their way to a meeting in Brighton and Hove and other parts of East Sussex yesterday.

In a series of statements on social media, a spokesperson said a small number of drivers were ‘ruining it for the rest’ and confirmed that they had made some arrests.

"We are aware of a car cruise involving a large number of vehicles travelling in and around the Brighton and Hove and East Sussex areas this evening (Sunday 25 June).

“Officers are currently on scene to try and engage with the motorists and disperse the gatherings.

“A heightened police presence will be maintained in the area and on the county’s road network to identify and deter any further anti-social or criminal behaviour.”

A comment came later on Twitter that read: “There’s a large car meet taking place in #BRIGHTON this evening. Whilst most are behaving there are a small few ruining it for the rest.

“Currently officers have people in custody for offences including failing to stop & dangerous driving ....