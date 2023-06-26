NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Arrests made following East Sussex car meet

Arrests have been made and warnings issued after a large number of motorists met up in East Sussex last night (Sunday, June 25).
By Joe Stack
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST

Sussex Police were made aware of a large number of cars on their way to a meeting in Brighton and Hove and other parts of East Sussex yesterday.

In a series of statements on social media, a spokesperson said a small number of drivers were ‘ruining it for the rest’ and confirmed that they had made some arrests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are aware of a car cruise involving a large number of vehicles travelling in and around the Brighton and Hove and East Sussex areas this evening (Sunday 25 June).

Most Popular
Sussex Police stock imageSussex Police stock image
Sussex Police stock image

“Officers are currently on scene to try and engage with the motorists and disperse the gatherings.

“A heightened police presence will be maintained in the area and on the county’s road network to identify and deter any further anti-social or criminal behaviour.”

A comment came later on Twitter that read: “There’s a large car meet taking place in #BRIGHTON this evening. Whilst most are behaving there are a small few ruining it for the rest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Currently officers have people in custody for offences including failing to stop & dangerous driving ....

“Officers have also issued tickets for other driving matters including no number plates and due care matters. We want people to enjoy these events but also need people to keep safe.”