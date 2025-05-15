Art gallery in Rye High Street to close

Purdie Gallery opened in 2007 and is run by David and Andrea Purdie. Since that time it has sold several thousand limited edition prints, tens of thousands of posters, and over 100,000 greeting cards all produced from David's original photography, mainly featuring local scenes from Sussex and Kent.

The Gallery is currently running a stock clearance with most items half price.

David said: “In recent years more of our business has gradually moved online, so while the gallery space is closing, my work very much continues.

You'll still be able to find the same high-quality art, prints, and designs available on our website, along with new products, services, and exclusive ranges specifically designed for other shops.

“Clearly there's a strong demand for these so we intend to service that with the existing and new works.

“Keep up to date with us and the gallery on Instagram and our mailing list at the bottom of this page.