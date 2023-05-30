Art installation depicting suffering of Ukrainian people set to come to Eastbourne

An art installation created by a community group depicting the suffering of the people of Ukraine is coming to Eastbourne.

The art installation created by the community group Standing with Giants has been touring the country and will arrive in Terminus Road in the town on Wednesday, May 31 around 1pm and will be exhibited until June 14.

The 13 foot high silhouettes, which show a soldier holding a baby whilst leading a refugee mother and child to safety, aim to highlight the plight of those suffering in

war-torn Ukraine.

Dan Barton’s artwork is touring towns and cities along the south coast before hopefully crossing the channel to Brussels.

To date the installation has been displayed in Oxford, Salisbury, Bournemouth, Southampton, Portsmouth, Worthing, Brighton and now Eastbourne.

Ukrainian refugees and charities have been visiting the installation on its journey as a place to reflect and come together to remember their homeland.

The Ukraine tribute is one of a number of art installations created by Standing with Giants, including the Falklands, Dambusters and NHS heroes.

Dan Barton said: “Ukrainian refugees and charities have been invited to visit and use the installation to help raise awareness and funds for those suffering in Ukraine.”

“Art can send a powerful message to aggressors and show a meaningful message of solidarity to those in need. Everywhere we take this sculpture, we see an outpouring

of emotion.”